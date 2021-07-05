Petrol close to Rs 100 in Delhi

The recent hike in fuel price took the rate of petrol and diesel to Rs 99.86 and Rs 89.36 per litre in Delhi on Monday. After the price hike, a litre of petrol in Mumbai is being sold at Rs 105.92 per litre today while the cost of diesel is Rs 96.91 a litre.

In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 99.94 and Rs 92.27 per litre respectively. Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.

The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states. (ANI)

