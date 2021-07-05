1,225 kg turmeric seized in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

The police seized 1,225-kilogram turmeric in the coastal area of Ramanathapuram district near Mandapam on Sunday. The seized turmeric was stored for smuggling to Sri Lanka, police said.

The turmeric was confiscated from the house of Kunjarvalasai S. Rakkammal (65). An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)