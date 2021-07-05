1,225 kg turmeric seized in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram
The police seized 1,225-kilogram turmeric in the coastal area of Ramanathapuram district near Mandapam on Sunday.
The police seized 1,225-kilogram turmeric in the coastal area of Ramanathapuram district near Mandapam on Sunday. The seized turmeric was stored for smuggling to Sri Lanka, police said.
The turmeric was confiscated from the house of Kunjarvalasai S. Rakkammal (65). An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
