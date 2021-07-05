Left Menu

1,225 kg turmeric seized in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram

The police seized 1,225-kilogram turmeric in the coastal area of Ramanathapuram district near Mandapam on Sunday.

ANI | Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-07-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 15:42 IST
1,225 kg turmeric seized in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram
Visual of seized turmeric. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The police seized 1,225-kilogram turmeric in the coastal area of Ramanathapuram district near Mandapam on Sunday. The seized turmeric was stored for smuggling to Sri Lanka, police said.

The turmeric was confiscated from the house of Kunjarvalasai S. Rakkammal (65). An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

Soccer-Late goal gives Fluminense 1-0 derby win over Flamengo

 Global
2
Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising adults is our best shot for now

Let’s hold off vaccinating children and teens against COVID-19. Prioritising...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Exclusive: South Korea in talks with mRNA vaccine makers to make up to 1 billion doses - government official and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 330.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says UNITAID; Myanmar reports daily record 2,318 COVID-19 cases and more

Health News Roundup: HIV generic drug for babies distributed in Africa, says...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021