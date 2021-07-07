EU economics chief does not expect new restrictions in Europe due to Delta variant
The European Union's commissioner for economic affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, does not expect European countries will impose new restrictions because of the spread of the Delta variant, he said at a news conference on Wednesday.
"I am not seeing now at the horizon new restrictions substantially coming all around Europe," he said when asked about the spread of the variant, which is projected to become dominant in Europe over the summer.
