One held, drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized by Mumbai NCB

Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Sunday arrested an alleged drug peddler with drugs worth Rs 1 crore. The accused have been identified as Hussain Bi.

Acting on the specific information, a team of NCB Mumbai mounted surveillance near Nagpada Junction, Mumbai and intercepted a woman and seized 1.8 Kgs of hashish at Nagpada junction, Mumbai, the NCB said. As per the preliminary investigation seized hashish had arrived from Jammu and Kashmir.

"During the operation, it was uncovered that off late the drug mafias are using minor children and women for trafficking of drugs," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of NCB, Mumbai. NCB has registered the case and interrogation is on.

In another operation on July 10, NCB launched a drive at the Mahim area of Mumbai and intercepted one drug peddler namely Wasim Mohammad Shamim Nagor from the Mahim beach along with the intermediate quantity of hashish. "Acting on the complaints from Mahin residents, a team of NCB officials kept surveillance. NCB team also found many children and teenage users at the place. They were counselled for the ill effects of drug abuse and their parents were also informed about the situation," said Wankhede.

The preliminary investigation had revealed that the drug peddler was peddling drugs to lots of young kids in the area and was slowly making them addicted to the drugs. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

