Three terrorists neutralised in Dadal Sunderbani encounter in J-K

Security forces eliminated three terrorists in an encounter in the Dadal forest area of Sundarbani Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-07-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 21:39 IST
Security forces eliminated three terrorists in an encounter in the Dadal forest area of Sundarbani Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. As per officials, while two terrorists from Pakistan were killed on July 8 in the encounter, Army recovered one more corpse of a terrorist during the search operation on Monday.

Earlier on July 8, two terrorists from Pakistan were neutralised in the encounter and two AK-47 rifles and ammunition in heavy quantity was recovered from them, informed Defence PRO, Jammu. In the operation, Nb Sub Sreejith M and Sep Maruprolu Jaswanth Reddy also received fatal injuries.

A statement issued by Army said that based on information regarding infiltration and movement of terrorists in the area of Dadal, Sundarbani Sector, District Rajouri, the Army had launched extensive search operations with effect from June 29, 2021. Subsequently, the information was corroborated on July 8, 2021, and a search and destroy patrol seeking pro-active engagement with the terrorists, spotted the terrorists in the Dadal forest area, and challenged them.

Prior to that on June 30, a soldier sustained minor injuries in an exchange of fire between a group of suspicious armed persons near village Dadal in Rajouri, a few kilometers from the Line of Control (LoC). (ANI)

