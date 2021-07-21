Germany's Merkel discussed Nord Stream 2 with Putin - German govt

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, hours before the expected publication of Germany-United States agreement on the contested Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Energy questions such as gas transit through Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were also topics of discussion," the German government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The U.S. and Germany were due to publish a compromise deal later on Wednesday evening designed to ensure that the pipeline does not damage the interests of Ukraine. The U.S. long opposed the pipeline.

