BRIEF-Unifor Says Rio Tinto Smelter Workers In Kitimat On Strike

Rio Tinto Ltd: * RIO TINTO SMELTER WORKERS IN KITIMAT ON STRIKE

* UNIFOR-ABOUT 900 RIO TINTO WORKERS AT CO'S ALUMINUM SMELTING FACILITIES IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA ARE ON STRIKE AS OF 12:01 A.M. PACIFIC TIME * UNIFOR -REMAINS COMMITTED TO RESOLVING LABOUR DISPUTE AMICABLY AND URGES RIO TINTO MANAGEMENT TO REACH A FAIR SETTLEMENT WITH UNION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Advertisement

Also Read: EDF held talks with British ministers about post-brexit immigration rules - Telegraph

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)