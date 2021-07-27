Ten suspects remanded in custody for Durban unrest

Ten suspects were on Monday remanded in custody for their alleged role in the recent unrest in greater Durban.

The suspects, who appeared before the Verulam Magistrate's Court, face charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, malicious damage to property, possession of stolen goods, as well as unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

A spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, Natasha Kara, said the matters were held on camera to protect the identity of the accused persons as identity parades were yet to be conducted.

"The matters were reminded to the 30th of July 2021 for bail consideration," she said.

Two weeks ago, violent scenes swept across parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng when crowds looted and gutted businesses.

The unrest claimed over 330 lives in the two provinces, with the most deaths recorded in KZN. Of these deaths, 22 were in Phoenix, north of Durban, were suspected vigilantism trumped communities protecting their communities.

Last week government revealed that the unrest cost the KZN economy R20 billion and over 150 000 jobs.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)