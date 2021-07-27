Olympics-Taekwondo-Russian Larin wins men's +80kg gold medal
The Russia Olympic Committee's Vladislav Larin defeated North Macedonia's Dejan Georgievski to win the men's taekwondo +80kg category gold medal on Tuesday.
Cuba's Rafael Yunier Alba Castillo and South Korea's In Kyo Don claimed the bronze medals.
