Olympics-Swimming-Milak of Hungary wins men's 200m butterfly gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 28-07-2021 07:27 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 07:27 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Kristof Milak of Hungary won the gold medal in the men's 200m butterfly at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.
Tomoru Honda of Japan won the silver and Federico Burdisso of Italy took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nick Mulvenney
- Hungary
- Italy
- Milak
- the Tokyo Olympics
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Italy erupts as Europe's soccer champions come home to Rome
EU set to green-light Italy, France, Spain's recovery plans
Soccer-Five Italy, three England players in Euro 2020 team of the tournament
In boost to recovery, EU adopts Italy, France, Spain's investment plans
EXCLUSIVE-Italy to make fresh attempt to keep liners out of Venice lagoon - sources