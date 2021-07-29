Olympics-Swimming-China win women's 4x200m freestyle in world record time
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 09:27 IST
China won the gold medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle in a world record time of seven minutes 40.33 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
The time bettered Australia's record of 7:41.50 from the 2019 world championships. The United States won the silver and Australia took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
