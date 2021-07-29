Left Menu

Olympics-Swimming-China win women's 4x200m freestyle in world record time

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 09:27 IST
China won the gold medal in the women's 4x200m freestyle in a world record time of seven minutes 40.33 seconds at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

The time bettered Australia's record of 7:41.50 from the 2019 world championships. The United States won the silver and Australia took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

