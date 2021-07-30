Olympics-Archery-South Korea's An wins her third gold at Tokyo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:41 IST
- Country:
- Japan
South Korea's An San won the gold medal on Friday in the women's individual event, becoming the first archer to win three golds at a single Games.
Elena Osipova of the Russian Olympic Committee claimed silver and Italy's Lucilla Boari won bronze.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korea's
- Elena Osipova
- Italy
- Russian Olympic Committee
Advertisement