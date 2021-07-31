Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

An Air India Express flight en route Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on Saturday morning after a crack in the windshield of the aircraft was detected. According to Air India Express spokesperson, the Dammam bound Air India Express flight IX-1581 returned to Thiruvananthapuram airport after the pilot found a crack in the windshield. The precautionary landing was made after about an hour of flight.

The flight had no passengers and was only carrying cargo and crew members. The flight was enroute and it was scheduled for Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram flight operation. Following the incident, another aircraft was deployed and another set of crew was sent for the scheduled flight operation. (ANI)

