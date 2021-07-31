Left Menu

Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

An Air India Express flight en route Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on Saturday morning after a crack in the windshield of the aircraft was detected.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:03 IST
Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express flight en route Saudi Arabia made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International airport on Saturday morning after a crack in the windshield of the aircraft was detected. According to Air India Express spokesperson, the Dammam bound Air India Express flight IX-1581 returned to Thiruvananthapuram airport after the pilot found a crack in the windshield. The precautionary landing was made after about an hour of flight.

The flight had no passengers and was only carrying cargo and crew members. The flight was enroute and it was scheduled for Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram flight operation. Following the incident, another aircraft was deployed and another set of crew was sent for the scheduled flight operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021