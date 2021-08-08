Officials trek over 6 hrs to reach remote J-K's Rajouri, register locals for 'golden card' under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY SEHAT

Personnel from Common Service Centers (CSC) along with Panchayat officials including Sarpanchs, trekked for six hours to reach the remote Kandi block in Rajouri district to help locals register for 'golden card' which will enable them to avail the benefits under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme. The officials' team visited the houses to facilitate the registration for the 'Golden Card' at Kandi.

The 'golden card' contains all information of the patient that is required to avail free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs at the empanelled hospital under AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on December 26, 2020, launched AB-PMJAY SEHAT for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, via video conferencing.

People who got themselves registered for the 'golden card' extended their gratitude to the administration for coming to one of the remotest areas. "This is a very good scheme. This place had no facility for the treatment. PM Modi has done a great job by facilitating us with the 'golden card'. Treatment cost at private hospitals has increased significantly. The scheme will provide health care coverage to the poor," Abdul Razaq, one of the residents, after the registration told ANI.

According to the operators, the required documents were the Aadhar card, Ration card to fulfill the formalities of the documentation. Zirafat, a CSC operator said, "On the order of the Modi government, we have decided to go to the remote areas in the valley for the registration. The scheme would save their money on treatment." (ANI)

