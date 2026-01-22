Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Naxal Encounter and Urban Naxalism Highlighted by PM Modi

Security forces clash with Naxals in Chaibasa's Saranda Forests, as operations continue after six were killed in Bijapur. PM Modi raises alarm on urban Naxalism, emphasizing the need to combat infiltrators threatening India's security and integrity. The dynamics of these conflicts remain a concern for authorities.

Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces have reported an ongoing encounter with Naxals in the Saranda Forests of Chaibasa, as confirmed by the Jharkhand police. Recent operations in Bijapur district under the Bastar range resulted in the death of six Naxals and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles, a NASA rifle, two .303 rifles, and a BGL launcher.

Among those killed in these operations is the notorious Naxal leader Dilip Bedja, known for his activities in Chaibasa's national park area. January 17-18 witnessed a significant strike against the Naxal stronghold, marking a critical point in the intensified efforts against these insurgent groups.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concerns over the growing menace of urban Naxalism, during an address at the BJP national headquarters. He highlighted the international dimension of this issue, emphasizing the detrimental role of urban Naxals in undermining societal cohesion and silencing those who support government initiatives. The Prime Minister also called for a stringent approach towards infiltrators, deeming them a severe threat to the nation's security and welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

