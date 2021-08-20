Left Menu

Uganda suspends operations of 54 NGOs, intensifying crackdown on charities

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 20-08-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 15:06 IST
Uganda suspends operations of 54 NGOs, intensifying crackdown on charities
Uganda said on Friday it had suspended the operations of 54 non-governmental organisations for a range of reasons including non-compliance with regulations which requires them and others not to be involved in politics.

"We have halted their operations" Steve Okello, the chairman of NGO Board, the state-run body that overseas all charities in the country told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

