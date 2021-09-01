Lightning strike kills 2 in Rajasthan's Baran

Two persons died and two others were injured after lightning struck in the Baran district of Rajasthan. The injured victims are being treated in the hospital.

Speaking to ANI yesterday night, District Collector Rajendra Vijay said, "Two died while two were injured following lightning in Kishanganj area of Baran, Rajasthan. All possible help including financial aid for hospital treatment will be extended to the victims." Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Wednesday morning predicted thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain in Rajasthan, Delhi, and other parts of the country.

In a tweet, the weather agency informed, "01/09/2021: 06:55 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of most places of Delhi (Lodi road, IGI airport ), NCR (Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF, Ghaziabad, ....." "Dadri) Tosham, Meham, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal, Gohana, Gannaur, Rohtak, Panipat (Haryana) Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Khairthal, Bhiwari, Alwar, Tizara, (Rajasthan), Pahasu, siyana, Khurja, Bagpat, Baraut, Modinagar, Hapur, Bulandshahar, Pilakhua, Meerut, (U.P) during next 2 hours.", the tweet read.

Earlier in July, dozens of people lost their lives and several were injured after lightning struck in the Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran districts. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had then expressed deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives due to lightning in the Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran districts. Taking to Twiter, he wrote, "The loss of lives due to lightning in Kota, Dholpur, Jhalawar, Jaipur, and Baran today is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences to the families of the affected, may God give them strength. Instructions have been given to the officials to provide immediate assistance to the families of the victims." (ANI)

