Left Menu

Thunderstorms, rainfall in Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours: IMD

Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 12:42 IST
Thunderstorms, rainfall in Delhi-NCR during next 2 hours: IMD
Visual representation of rains in North India (Photo/Twitter/IMD). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) alerted on Wednesday. The latest prediction said that rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Lodi road, IGI airport, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Indirapuram, Loni Dehat, Hindon AF and Ghaziabad during the next 2 hours.

The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rainfall in some more parts of Uttar Pradesh. It said moderate-intensity rainfall is likely over Bagpat, Baraut, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Meerut, Shamli, Khatauli, Daurala, Hastinapur, Muzaffarnagar, Mathura, Raya, Nandgaon, Barsana, Gulaoti, Iglas, Hathras, Saharanpur and Gnagoh. In Haryana, rain is predicted in Tosham, Meham, Hansi, Bhiwani, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Kosali, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Sohana, Gohana, Gannaur, Rohtak, Panipat, Jind, Hissar, Rajad, Kaithal, Karnal, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Charkhi Dadri, Bhiwani, Hissar, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar during the next 2 hours.

Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Meham during the next 2 hours. Thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain would also occur in Rajasthan's Khairthal, Bhiwari, Viratnagar and Alwar.

Earlier, in the day, IMD issued an orange alert for the national capital. The national capital has been receiving rainfall since yesterday morning causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. The vehicular movement was also affected due to incessant rainfall.

Due to incessant rainfall, a tree fell near the Janpath area of the national capital damaging several vehicles. Rainfall remains on the forecast from September 1-4. In the month of August, the national capital has recorded 144.7 mm of rainfall till August 30. This is around 31 per cent below the normal of 209.4 mm for the month, according to the IMD's rainfall statistics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021