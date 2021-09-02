Left Menu

Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets Amit Shah in Hubli

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of the wedding ceremony of Union Minister Joshi Pralhad's daughter in Hubli on Thursday.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 02-09-2021 22:54 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 22:54 IST
Goa CM Pramod Sawant meets Amit Shah in Hubli
Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant with Union Home Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the occasion of the wedding ceremony of Union Minister Joshi Pralhad's daughter in Hubli on Thursday. "Met Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji in Hubli today," Sawant tweeted.

"Attended the wedding ceremony of Union Minister Shri @JoshiPralhad's daughter, in Hubli today. Extending my best wishes to the newly wedded couple & the family. Had the pleasure of meeting our senior leaders on this occasion," Goa CM further tweeted. Earlier today, Amit Shah exuded confidence that under the leadership of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, vaccination of over 90 per cent of the state's population will be completed by September end. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021