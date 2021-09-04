Left Menu

IGP Kashmir urges people not to pay heed to rumours spread by anti-national elements

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday urged the people not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

ANI | Updated: 04-09-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 23:06 IST
IGP kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday urged the people not to pay any heed to the rumours being maliciously spread by the anti-national elements especially across the border with an objective to disturb the prevalent peaceful atmosphere in the valley. "Several social media platforms including Kashmir Media Service which are running from Pakistan has been trying to spread fake news and videos to instigate miscreants to disturbing situations. Even a few local media persons and channels have been found spreading fake news," said IGP Kashmir.

"We are observing it, maintaining evidence and appropriate actions shall be taken against them. Such elements are advised not to spread fake news without consulting law enforcement agencies. Moreover, all the police and security forces personnel have been sensitised regarding facilitating students appearing in different examinations," he further stated. This came restrictions and an internet shutdown were imposed in the Kashmir Valley after the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1. However, mobile service (voice call) and broadband services on all platforms have been restored.

Kumar said that today the situation across Kashmir valley remained peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from anywhere except one minor pelting in Narkara area of Budgam. Several preventive measures have been taken to maintain law and order situations including preventive arrests of dozens of miscreants so far, the police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

