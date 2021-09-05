Saudi-led coalition foils missile attack on oil region - TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 00:58 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthi group in Yemen said it intercepted on Saturday a ballistic missile headed to the oil-rich eastern region of Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV reported.
"Aggressive ballistic attack on eastern region intercepted, foiled," the Saudi TV channel said, citing the coalition.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Saudi Arabia
- Houthi
- Saudi
- Yemen
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia pledges to provide support for Tunisia, Tunisian presidency says
Saudi Arabia pledges to provide support for Tunisia, Tunisian presidency says
COVID-19: Riyadh lifts quarantine for Indians vaccinated in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Kabul airport attack
Iran plans new round of talks with Saudi Arabia - Iranian envoy