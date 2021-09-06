Left Menu

Road infrastructure being developed more sustainable than ever before: Gadkari

Shri Gadkari said with an investment of Rs11,000 Crores the 313 km long highway will transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.

The minister emphasised on safety-first approach for Road design and construction, construction of environment-friendly roads, industry-friendly approach, new technology for safe, faster and economic roads and faster construction. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari has said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi road infrastructure is being developed faster, safer and more sustainable than ever before. In a meeting with officials of the Ministry, NHAI, NHIDCL and PWDs he said that it is our collective mission to give the country, road infrastructure of global standard. The minister emphasised on safety-first approach for Road design and construction, construction of environment-friendly roads, industry-friendly approach, new technology for safe, faster and economic roads and faster construction.

Shri Gadkari said with an investment of Rs11,000 Crores the 313 km long highway will transform the road infrastructure of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. He said 80% of the corridor has been completed and is scheduled to open to the public by March 2022. He said the six-lane access-controlled Ambala-Kotputli Greenfield Corridor is being constructed at a record pace.

