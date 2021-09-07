UEFA boss clashes with FIFA again over World Cup

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin wants European soccer to resist FIFA's wish for biennial World Cups. The proposal was formally put by Saudi Arabia's soccer federation in May at the annual meeting of FIFA's 211 national members. "More is not always better," Ceferin cautioned on Monday. "We think that the jewel of the World Cup has value precisely because of its rarity." FIFA currently earns close to $6 billion from each men's World Cup. An extra tournament would likely be worthless yet would give FIFA more to share with members - including the 55 in Europe - while potentially taking available revenue away from club competitions.

