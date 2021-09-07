Mumbai, Sep 7 (PTI) OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1590.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1390.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1440.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1485.00 Refined Palm Oil 1254.00 Soyabean Ref. 1390.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1750.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1720.00 Copra white 1670.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1370.00 Linseed - Castor Comm. 1270.00 F.S.G. 1280.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1260.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 47000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed 33500.00 Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 33000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 88695.00 Castor Extr. 7800.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7950.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 10000.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 13400.00 Gr Javas 70/80 13000.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 10000.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 8800.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8600.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8300.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7900.00 Sunflower Seed 7300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8500.00 Castorseed Bombay 6200.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

