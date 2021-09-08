Mexico's Supreme Court rules criminalizing abortion is unconstitutional
Mexico's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that penalizing abortion is unconstitutional, a major victory for advocates of women's health and human rights in the majority Roman Catholic nation.
"This is a historic step for the rights of women," said Supreme Court Justice Luis Maria Aguilar.
