Shri Arun Kumar Singh has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Petroleum

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company has announced the appointment of Shri Arun Kumar Singh as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company and consequently he has taken charge yesterday. A Mechanical Engineer by qualification, Shri Arun Kumar Singh was earlier Director (Marketing) on the Board of the company, holding additional charge of Director (Refineries) and Director (Finance). In his more than 36 years of experience in Oil & Gas industry, he has headed Business Units and Entities in BPCL such as Retail, LPG, Pipelines, Supply Chain Optimization, etc. He also held the position of President (Africa & Australasia) in Bharat PetroResources Ltd., a wholly owned Subsidiary of BPCL, engaged in exploration of Oil & Gas, largely overseas. He is also Chairman of Indraprastha Gas Ltd. a Joint Venture CGD Company, listed on Indian bourses. He is also a Director on the Board of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of BPCL, engaged in Natural Gas business; on the Board of Bharat Oman Refineries Limited, a subsidiary of BPCL engaged in Refining business; and he represents BPCL on the board of Petronet LNG Ltd. (PLL), a Joint Venture Company, listed on Indian bourses. About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) A Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy. Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 37 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes network of installations, depots, retail outlets, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 19,000 Retail Outlets, 6,600 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 52 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines. With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology. Image: Shri Arun Kumar Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Petroleum

