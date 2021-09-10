Left Menu

Subdued celebrations at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja amid Covid restrictions

Amid strict COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal are muted as the darshan has gone virtual.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:29 IST
Subdued celebrations at Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja amid Covid restrictions
Ganesh idol installed at Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal. (Image courtesy: YouTube/ Lalbaugcha Raja). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid strict COVID-19 restrictions in Mumbai, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal are muted as the darshan has gone virtual. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed from September 10 to 19 as a precautionary measure, banning the gathering of people, to curb the transmission of the virus. The police stuck notices outside the pandal that read, "No devotees allowed to go for prayers."

The lane outside the pandal wore a deserted look as devotees were not permitted at the venue. Huge contingent of security personnel were lined up outside the venue to maintain the law and order situation. The pandal authorities and some priests were present inside the venue. They offered prayers to lord Ganesh while following COVID protocols.

Before the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation, people used to throng at the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav pandal to get a glimpse of the massive idols of Lord Ganesh whose height used to vary from 15-20 feet from across the country. The pandal served as an attraction for devotees from all walks of life including Bollywood celebrities. Last year, Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal, for the first time in history, refrained from holding the festivities in the wake of the pandemic. Instead, they had organised a blood and plasma donation camp.

However, this year, even after deciding to hold the celebration in a traditional manner, the devotees had to opt for attending the celebration online. A group of people who travelled from Rajkot in Gujarat to Mumbai hoping to attend the pomp celebrations were left disappointed as permission was not granted to worship the lord at the temple or pandals.

"I did not know that the festivities are not be attended online this year. I have strong faith in lord Ganesh and visit Lalbaugcha Raja every year," said Bhavesh, who travelled from Gujarat. Kishore, another devotee who stood outside the pandal said he had a lot of enthusiasm to attend the function at Lalbaugcha Raja. "It is a famous pandal. We have been coming here in groups. Unfortunately, we were not aware about the new guidelines of attending the festivities online," he said.

Following the government's order, the Mandal officials installed a four-feet Ganesh idol. Earlier this year, the Maharashtra government had issued guidelines to restrict the height of the Ganesha idols. The height of the idols in public celebrations has been restricted to four feet while those in homes have been limited to two feet.

Meanwhile, the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at 'Mumbai Cha Raja' in Ganesh Galli today were also subdued. "This is the 94th year of celebration in Ganesh Galli. As per the order of the state government, we are following COVID-19 protocols," said Nitish Mahadeswar, the treasurer.

Swapnil Parab, Secretary of the Mandal said, "For the devotees, the provision of attending the proceeding online have been made. People can participate in the festivities from the comfort of their home. Live broadcasting is happening." Ganesh Chaturthi also known as Vinayak Chaturthi, is a ten-day festival that commenced today. The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021