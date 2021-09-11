U.S. climate envoy Kerry will travel to India on Sunday
U.S. special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry will travel to India from Sept. 12-14 "to discuss efforts to raise global climate ambition and speed India's clean energy transition," the State Department said on Friday.
