Left Menu

Waterlogging cleared at Delhi airport, operations back to normal

Delhi Airport on Saturday informed that the waterlogging, which lasted for a "short while" has been cleared and operations are back to normal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 15:07 IST
Waterlogging cleared at Delhi airport, operations back to normal
Visuals from Delhi Airport (Pic Credit: DIAL Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Airport on Saturday informed that the waterlogging, which lasted for a "short while" has been cleared and operations are back to normal. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said that the situation lasted for a "short while" and the operations are back to normal since 9 am.

"Due to heavy downpour passengers encountered waterlogging for a short while. The on-ground team was immediately mobilized and the operations are back to normal since 9 am," Delhi Airport tweeted. The Delhi Airport also shared a video which showed the forecourt of the Delhi airport completely free of water.

Earlier today, four Delhi-bound domestic flights were diverted to Jaipur and one international flight was diverted to Ahmedabad due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, informed airport officials. "We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," said the Delhi International Airport (DIAL) in a tweet.

The national capital has been receiving rainfall since yesterday causing waterlogging in several parts of the city. Vehicular movement has also been affected due to incessant rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021