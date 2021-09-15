Libya's Hariga port to return now to normal operations, NOC says
Reuters | Tripoli | Updated: 15-09-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 22:08 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Libya's Hariga oil terminal will immediately return to normal operations, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) media office said on Wednesday.
Exports at Hariga had been blocked by a group that said it was protesting for jobs and for changes in the NOC leadership.
Also Read: Firefight at Libyan government building shows continued insecurity
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
Advertisement