Libya's Hariga port to return now to normal operations, NOC says

Libya's Hariga oil terminal will immediately return to normal operations, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) media office said on Wednesday.

Exports at Hariga had been blocked by a group that said it was protesting for jobs and for changes in the NOC leadership.

