APSEZ has no policing authority over cargo passing through terminals at ports: Adani Group after seizure of 3,000 kg heroin at Mundra port

Days after the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized over 3,000 kg heroin and arrested two persons from Mundra Port in Gujarat, the Adani Group which manages the Mundra Port, on Tuesday said that Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is only a port operator and has no policing authority over the containers or the cargo that passes through the terminals in Mundra or any of the other ports managed by them. In a media statement issued on Tuesday, the Adani Group said that the law empowers the Customs Department and the DRI to open, examine and seize the unlawful cargo.

It further stated that no port operator across the country can examine a container, adding that their role is limited to running the port. The Adani Group's media statement read, "On 16 Sep 2021, a joint operation by the DRI and Customs unearthed a large cache of contraband heroin from two containers from Afghanistan that had arrived at the Mundra International Container Terminal (MICT), Mundra Port. We thank and congratulate the DRI and Customs teams for seizing the illegal drugs and apprehending the accused."

It further said, "The law empowers the Government of India's competent authorities such as the Customs and the DRI to open, examine and seize unlawful cargo. No port operator across the country can examine a container. Their role is limited to running the port." "We sincerely hope that this statement will put to rest the motivated, malicious and false propaganda being run on social media against the Adani Group. APSEZ is a port operator providing services to shipping lines. We have no policing authority over the containers or the millions of tonnes of cargo that pass through the terminals in Mundra or any of our ports," it added.

The Group's media statement came after sources on Sunday said that the DRI has seized over 3,000 kg heroin and arrested two persons from Mundra Port in Gujarat. The heroin originated in Afghanistan and was shipped from Bandar Abbas Port, Iran to Mundra Port. DRI conducted searches in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat, sources told ANI.

The investigation conducted so far has also revealed the involvement of Afghan nationals, who are under investigation, they added. (ANI)

