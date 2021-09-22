Left Menu

UK must prepare for longer-term high gas prices, says minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 16:26 IST
UK must prepare for longer-term high gas prices, says minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain has to prepare for longer-term higher gas prices, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday, as the soaring cost of wholesale supplies has a knock-on impact on the food industry.

"Price has spiked considerably," Kwarteng told a committee of lawmakers.

"You would expect normally that the price would revert to the mean. It's not something that we think is going to be sustainable but of course ... we have to prepare for longer-term high prices."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021