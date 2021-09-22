Biden call: Macron expects "concrete meassures" to rebuild trust with U.S.
French President Emmanuel Macron will expect "concrete measures" from the United States to restore trust between the two countries, when he holds a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, said Macron's office.
Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarines deal with Australia, causing Australia to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.
