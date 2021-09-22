Left Menu

Biden call: Macron expects "concrete meassures" to rebuild trust with U.S.

22-09-2021
French President Emmanuel Macron will expect "concrete measures" from the United States to restore trust between the two countries, when he holds a call with U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday, said Macron's office.

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia, after the United States and Britain signed a nuclear submarines deal with Australia, causing Australia to scrap a previous $40 billion French-designed submarine deal.

