UK regulator struggles in the dark during power shortage discussion

The boss of Britain's energy regulator was plunged into darkness on Wednesday when his lights went out during a parliamentary hearing examining the security of the country's energy supply and the dangers of a power shortage. While one attendee at the meeting quipped about security of supply issues, Brearley was quick to explain: "It's movement-sensitive lights to save energy ...

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:04 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 18:04 IST
The boss of Britain's energy regulator was plunged into darkness on Wednesday when his lights went out during a parliamentary hearing examining the security of the country's energy supply and the dangers of a power shortage. Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley was appearing virtually before a committee of lawmakers to discuss spiking gas prices that have forced some energy suppliers out of business.

Shortly after assuring lawmakers that there were plans in place to prevent disruption to customers' supplies, Brearley had to interrupt the session and trigger a sensor that had automatically switched the lights off in his meeting room. While one attendee at the meeting quipped about security of supply issues, Brearley was quick to explain: "It's movement-sensitive lights to save energy ... just to reassure the committee."

