Check excessive use of agro-chemicals; need to promote organic farming: Tomar

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said the use of chemicals and fertilizers has helped India in increasing foodgrains production but there is a need to check excessive use of crop nutrients and pesticides. Addressing the 10th agrochemicals conference organized by FICCI, he said there is a need to promote organic and natural farming as well as chemical-based agriculture to maintain a proper balance. Tomar highlighted that the government is making efforts to boost farmers' income through the launch of various programs like PM-KISAN and Rs 1 lakh crore Agriculture Infrastructure Fund.

He said the government has brought three new farm laws to provide freedom to farmers in marketing their produce.

Tomar said the Centre has transferred Rs 1.58 lakh crore fund directly into bank accounts of 11.37 crore farmers through the PM-KISAN scheme, under which Rs 6,000 is being provided annually to farmers in three equal installments.

To double farmers' income, he said the government has taken several measures in the last seven years to make agriculture profitable. It is also working towards attracting the young generation to the farm sector.

Talking about agrochemicals, the minister said there should not be over-dependence on one type of farming and called for maintaining balance through the promotion of all types of farming including organic and natural farming.

He said the use of chemicals, fertilizers, and pesticides helped the country in surplus foodgrains production. However, Tomar said the excessive use of chemicals should be checked in the agriculture sector. Speaking at the event, Ram Gopal Agarwal, Chairman FICCI–Committee on Crop Protection, and Dhanuka Group Chairman, demanded reform in the registration and licensing system.

He said the consumption of pesticides in India is very low compared to China and the US. Agarwal also demanded a crackdown on the sale of fake, spurious, and sub-standard pesticides in the market, causing huge losses to farmers.

