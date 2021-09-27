Left Menu

Shanghai shares fall as power crunch weighs

** "The power crunch has prompted us to further cut our year-on-year Q3 and Q4 GDP growth forecasts to 4.7% and 3.0%, respectively, from 5.1% and 4.4%," Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note. ** Consumer staples surged 5% ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1, which has traditionally been a peak season for consumption.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 27-09-2021 13:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 12:55 IST
Shanghai shares fall as power crunch weighs
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Shanghai shares fell on Monday as analysts worried that a recent power crunch that has curbed factory production is weighing on economic growth. Blue-chips rose, led by consumer staples ahead of the National Day holiday. The blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.6%, to 4,877.37, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.8% to 3,582.83 points.

** China's power crunch, caused by tight coal supplies and toughening emissions standards, has triggered a contraction in the heavy industry across several regions and is dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts said. ** The energy sub-index dropped 0.6% after Beijing vowed to resolve supply shortages and curb price rises as the peak winter consumption season approaches.

** Power-intensive sectors like resources, non-ferrous metals, chemicals dropped sharply. ** "The power crunch has prompted us to further cut our year-on-year Q3 and Q4 GDP growth forecasts to 4.7% and 3.0%, respectively, from 5.1% and 4.4%," Ting Lu, chief China economist at Nomura, said in a note.

** Consumer staples surged 5% ahead of the week-long National Day holiday starting from Oct. 1, which has traditionally been a peak season for consumption. ** The Ministry of Commerce said China would ensure sufficient market supply and stable prices during the National Day holiday, state media CGTN reported on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time after holiday; Italy reports 50 more coronavirus deaths, 3,525 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000 for first time...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021