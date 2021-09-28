Left Menu

Iran's Eslami in Moscow for nuclear cooperation talks -report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-09-2021 14:24 IST
Iran's vice president and head of the country's atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, has arrived in Moscow for talks with the chief executive of Russian state nuclear firm Rosatom, the RIA news agency cited Iran's embassy as saying on Tuesday.

Eslami plans to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the nuclear power sector, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

