Left Menu

UK plans deeper defence ties with Japan in Pacific focus

Britain's defence ministry said the talks with Japan would send a clear signal about the determination of the two countries to support the rules-based international order. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to develop his vision of a "Global Britain" following the country's exit from the European Union.

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 21:47 IST
UK plans deeper defence ties with Japan in Pacific focus

Britain said on Tuesday it would begin formal negotiations with Japan to deepen their defence relationship, part of a shift in London's strategic focus towards the Indo-Pacific region that has angered China.

Defence minister Ben Wallace said the talks would seek to create the conditions for a "deeper and more complex defence engagement programme" as well as the terms for British and Japanese personnel undertaking activity in each other's countries. Last week Britain joined the United States and Australia in a new Indo-Pacific security alliance that will provide Australia with the technology and capability to deploy nuclear-powered submarines, a move which has been denounced by China.

Beijing's ambassador to London said earlier on Tuesday that foreign attempts to contain China would always fail and major powers should avoid what Beijing views as colonial thinking that could lead to a confrontation. Britain's defence ministry said the talks with Japan would send a clear signal about the determination of the two countries to support the rules-based international order.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seeking to develop his vision of a "Global Britain" following the country's exit from the European Union. A British frigate sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Monday en route to Vietnam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

117 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, no virus-related death

 India
2
Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

Sanju Samson completes 3,000 IPL runs

United Arab Emirates
3
Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

Earth-monitoring satellite launches from California

 United States
4
Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

Samsung introduces new approach to reverse engineer brain on memory chip

 Korea Rep

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021