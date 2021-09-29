Left Menu

Poland's PGE not planning to invest in small nuclear reactors

Poland generates most of its electricity from coal but, under rising pressure from the European Union and with carbon emission costs surging, is encouraging more investment in low emission sources. "When it comes to SMRs (small modular reactors), at the moment we are not thinking about investing in this segment of nuclear energy," PGE CEO Wojciech Dabrowski said.

Polish utility PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna does not currently plan to invest in small nuclear reactors, its chief executive officer told a media conference on Wednesday.

"When it comes to SMRs (small modular reactors), at the moment we are not thinking about investing in this segment of nuclear energy," PGE CEO Wojciech Dabrowski said. Earlier this month KGHM, one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, signed an agreement with American NuScale Power and Polish company PBE Molecule on developing nuclear energy saying it would need at least four SMRs.

