Ukraine discussed with EU whether Hungary-Gazprom deal breaks competition rules

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko discussed with European Commission officials whether a new gas agreement between Hungary and Russia's Gazprom violated European competition rules, the energy ministry said on Wednesday. The gas deal infuriated Ukraine's government, which on Monday described the agreement as a "purely political, economically unreasonable decision".

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 16:08 IST
Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko discussed with European Commission officials whether a new gas agreement between Hungary and Russia's Gazprom violated European competition rules, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

The gas deal infuriated Ukraine's government, which on Monday described the agreement as a "purely political, economically unreasonable decision". Hungary accused Ukraine of meddling while Russia warned Kyiv not to interfere.

"It is essential that all act on an equal footing and do not abuse a dominant position. We expect the European Commission to pay due attention to this issue," a statement quoted Halushchenko as saying after he met senior European Commission officials in Brussels on Tuesday.

