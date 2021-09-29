Left Menu

Supertech pleads SC to allow it to demolish only one tower

Real estate developer Supertech has approached the Supreme Court seeking modification of its August 31 order by which it was directed to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida and proposed demolition of only one of the two towers.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:25 IST
Supertech pleads SC to allow it to demolish only one tower
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Real estate developer Supertech has approached the Supreme Court seeking modification of its August 31 order by which it was directed to demolish two of its 40-storey towers at its Emerald Court housing project in Noida and proposed demolition of only one of the two towers. Asking the top court to stop the court-ordered demolition of the two 40-storey towers, Supertech said that it has an alternative plan that could save several crores of rupees from going waste and also prove to be "beneficial for the environment".

It sought a stay in the August 31 order of the apex court and claimed that partial demolition of 224 flats of one of the two towers -- from the ground floor to the 32nd floor along with the community area on the ground floor -- will be sufficient to bring the structure in conformity with all the building norms. If the court accepted the new proposal, it would abide by the fire safety and other municipal norms in a time-bound manner, added the Supertech.

Due to the proximity of T-17 with the other towers, it cannot demolish the building by blowing through explosives and the same would have to be done brick by brick, the real estate developersaid in its application. A Bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud had directed the demolition of two towers over grave violations of building norms

The apex court had said that it was a result of "nefarious complicity" between Noida Authority and the Supertech and ordered that company shall carry out the demolition at its own expense within three months under the supervision of the Noida Authority and an expert body like the Central Building Research Institute. The order had come on a batch of petitions filed by homebuyers for and against the April 11, 2014 verdict of the Allahabad High Court, which had ordered the demolition of the two buildings within four months and the refund of money to apartment buyers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021