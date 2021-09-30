Left Menu

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain for the past 48 hours has led to waterlogging and a flood-like situation in the Asansol district on Thursday.

ANI | Asansol (West Bengal) | Updated: 30-09-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 10:18 IST
Asansol after heavy rains (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Heavy rain for the past 48 hours has led to waterlogging and a flood-like situation in the Asansol district on Thursday. Several areas are inundated with rainwater reaching about six to eight feet.

Water has entered several houses in the district and many people have moved to the terrace of their buildings. "People are highly distressed. Water is entering our homes. State administration has made no arrangements to combat the issue," said a local.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Gujarat region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

