SCOREBOARD: Women's Test match between India and Australia

PTI | Goldcoast | Updated: 30-09-2021 16:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 16:08 IST
The scoreboard at tea on the first day of the one-off women's Test match between India and Australia.

Scoreboard India Women 1st Innings 132-1 Smriti Mandhana batting 80 Shafali Verma c Tahlia McGrath b Molineux 31 Punam Raut batting 16 Extras (w-5) 5 Total (For 1 wkts, 44.1 Overs) 132 Fall of Wickets: 1-93 Bowling: Ellyse Perry 7-1-24-0, Darcie Brown 4-0-28-0, Stella Campbell 3-0-14-0, Tahlia McGrath 10-1-34-0, Sophie Molineux 9-4-18-1, Ashleigh Gardner 10.1-3-14-0, Annabel Sutherland 1-1-0-0.

