Left Menu

MahaGenco coal truck switch fraud: 4-member probe panel formed

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company MahaGenco on Friday constituted a high-level committee to probe an incident in which a consignment of high-quality coal meant for Koradi Thermal Power Station KTPS was found to have been diverted and pilfered on September 28.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-10-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 22:52 IST
MahaGenco coal truck switch fraud: 4-member probe panel formed
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@connectMSPGCL)
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MahaGenco) on Friday constituted a high-level committee to probe an incident in which a consignment of high-quality coal meant for Koradi Thermal Power Station (KTPS) was found to have been diverted and pilfered on September 28. The four-member committee, which will submit its report within a week, will be headed by MahaGenco's Director (Coal mining) Purushottam Jadhav, and other members are Abhay Harne, Executive Director (Operations and maintenance), Nitin Chandurkar, Executive Director (IT) and Chief Genera Manager (Security) Col Rajiv Malewar (Retd), it said in a statement.

According to officials, a truck carrying coal from Western Coalfield Ltd's Gondegaon mine, meant for KTPS, was diverted to a private establishment while another truck laden with inferior quality coal arrived at KTPS for unloading. Both trucks were bearing the same number plate and their GPS equipment was also manipulated, they said, adding that this may be a big scam as over 100 trucks transport coal to KTPS every day.

State-run MahaGenco had earlier lodged a complaint with Khaparkheda police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools and more

Health News Roundup: Ukraine faces new jump in COVID-19 infections; France t...

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

Asus ROG Phone 5 gets September security patch, bug fixes with latest update

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Sets Propane Price At $800/MT For October 2021

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021