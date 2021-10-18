Left Menu

Debris after heavy rains blocks Badrinath Highway in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

The Badrinath Highway has been blocked at Pagal Nala in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to falling debris following heavy rainfall in the state on Monday.

ANI | Chamoli (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 18-10-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 15:19 IST
Vehicles stuck on the Badrinath Highway (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Badrinath Highway has been blocked at Pagal Nala in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district due to falling debris following heavy rainfall in the state on Monday. Several passenger vehicles are stuck on the highway.

Efforts are underway to clear the highway. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Uttarakhand. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh," IMD said in its daily weather bulletin issued on Monday morning.

As a precautionary measure, the Badrinath Yatra has been halted and passengers en route to Badrinath were stopped in safe places. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

