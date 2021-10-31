Left Menu

Sarbananda Sonowal reviews functioning of Cochin Shipyard Limited

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Sanjeev Ranjan, Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) reviewed the progress and the functioning of Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) on Sunday.

Sarbananda Sonowal reviews functioning of Cochin Shipyard Limited
As per a release issued by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Union Minister Sonowal and senior officers visited and reviewed the progress of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier being built by Cochin Shipyard along with the top Indian Navy officials during the second sea trials of IAC. Top senior officials of CSL were also present.

Notably, Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) 'Vikrant' designed by the Indian Navy's Directorate of Naval Design (DND) is being built at Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), a Public Sector Shipyard under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPS&W). "The Indigenous design and construction of Aircraft Carrier by Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Ltd. is a shining example in the Nation's quest for 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India Initiative' with more than 76 per cent indigenous content. This has led to growth in indigenous design and construction capabilities, besides the development of a large number of ancillary industries, with employment opportunities for over 2000 CSL personnel and about 12000 employees in ancillary industries," the release said.

As per the Ministery, Union Minister Sonowal is scheduled to visit CSL tomorrow. "He will inaugurate the Launching Ceremony of Five Vessels including two fully Electric autonomous Vessels for ASKO Maritime AS Norway and three Floating Border Outpost for BSF," it added. (ANI)

