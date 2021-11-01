Left Menu

Rays Power Infra plans to commission 500 MW solar energy in next 9-month

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2021 17:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Rays Power Infra on Monday said it is planning to commission 500 MW of solar energy in the next 9 months.

''Rays Power is committed to generating over 500 MW of solar energy within the next nine months to offset the power requirements of 50 percent rate customers and 50 percent for utility projects. Out of this 500 MW, 220MW would be developed in India, and the remaining 280 MW will add to the brand's international portfolio,'' a company statement said.

''We hope to continue living up to our company's vision...With this recent partnership with leading industry players, we are sparing no effort to reduce power costs and carbon emissions significantly.

"Our on-ground construction activities for generating the promised 500MW are in full swing to achieve set targets,'' Managing Director of Rays Power Infra, Ketan Mehta, said.

Creating significant benchmarks, leveraging new-age technologies in the renewable energy sector, Rays Power Infra has established over 1GW projects in several states, including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh.

Rays Power Infra is one of the largest solar developers and EPC management companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

