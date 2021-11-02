Belarussian NPP shows continued commitment to safety; IAEA encourages to implement

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts said the operator of the Belarussian Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) demonstrated a continued commitment to safety a year after the first unit was connected to the grid. The team encouraged the operator to continue implementation of its operational safety improvement initiatives, ahead of the planned commercial operation of the second unit.

The Operational Safety Review Team (OSART) on 29 October concluded a five day follow up mission to the NPP, carried out at the request of the Government of Belarus, to evaluate progress made in addressing the findings of a Pre-OSART mission conducted two years ago. The plant, located around 150 km northwest of the capital Minsk, consists of two 1100 megawatts electric (MW(e)) pressurised water reactors of the Russian VVER technology. One of them is operational while the other is currently under construction.

OSART missions aim to review operational safety by objectively assessing the safety performance of NPPs against the IAEA safety standards. Teams of experts conduct the review and propose recommendations and suggestions for improvements, where appropriate. Safety is an essential element during the commissioning and the subsequent operation of a nuclear power plant. Pre-OSART reviews typically take place before first fuel loading.

The six-member team, which comprised experts from Armenia, Belgium, France, and Ukraine as well as two IAEA officials, interviewed plant personnel, reviewed safety-related documentation, and observed plant conditions.

The team observed significant improvements in plant programmes, processes, and performance of the personnel and encouraged the plant to continue its efforts to complete the remaining actions for operational safety improvements in support of the planned commercial operation of the second unit and to ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the first unit.

The team observed that several findings from the 2019 review were fully addressed and resolved, including:

The plant has developed and implemented its accident management programme.

The plant has enhanced its programme for handling permanent and temporary modifications of plant structures, systems and components.

The plant has fully established its radiological facilities, instrumentation and arrangements.

The team noted that further efforts are required to fully implement some actions drawn up after the 2019 mission, including:

The plant should continue improving its integrated management system to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the nuclear power units.

The plant should continue enhancing fire prevention and protection programmes to ensure fire risks are minimized.

The plant should continue improving oversight and control of the labelling, safe storage and use of chemicals.

"Recommendations and suggestions received from the Pre-OSART experts, as well as today's mission, provided substantial support to the Belarussian NPP in its efforts to ensure strengthened safety," said Anatoly Bondar, Chief Engineer of the Belarussian NPP. "We will continue our activities to increase the safety of the Belarussian NPP, taking the results of the follow-up mission into account."

The team provided a draft of its report to plant management. Plant management and the national regulator have an opportunity to make factual comments on the draft, which will be reviewed by the IAEA. The final report will be submitted to the Belarussian Government within three months. The IAEA encourages governments to make OSART reports publicly available.