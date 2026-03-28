Humanitarian Rescue: Missing Boats Found Safe on Cuba Mission
Two humanitarian aid sailboats that went missing from Mexico to Cuba have been located by the Mexican Navy, ensuring the safety of their crews. Part of the Nuestra America Convoy, these boats are continuing their mission to deliver essential supplies to Cuba, despite challenges including a U.S. blockade.
Two sailboats carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico to Cuba have been discovered by the Mexican Navy, according to a spokesperson for the Nuestra America Convoy. The vessels, part of a grassroots initiative to provide critical supplies to the Cuban people, were initially delayed but are now continuing their journey to Havana.
The boats set off from Mexico's Isla Mujeres, expected to reach Cuba's capital between March 24 and 25. Communications suggest that confusion arose due to premature statements from the U.S. Coast Guard, which initially reported the boats were found but later corrected itself to state that the search was ongoing.
The Nuestra America coalition comprises almost 300 organizations worldwide, including NGOs, unions, and political entities. Their supply deliveries, intended to offset a U.S. blockade's effects, have amounted to 20 tons of goods, including vital items like food, medicine, and bicycles.
(With inputs from agencies.)