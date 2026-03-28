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Sky Is Never the Limit: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey Beyond Earth

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shares his experiences from the International Space Station as part of India's Gaganyaan programme. He emphasizes teamwork, discusses experiments, and encourages aspiring space enthusiasts. His story highlights the physical challenges of space and inspires future generations to pursue space missions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-03-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 16:31 IST
Sky Is Never the Limit: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey Beyond Earth
Astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

In an inspiring address at the Government Model High School, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla detailed his remarkable journey with India's Gaganyaan programme and his transformative experience aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

During his presentation, Shukla underscored the paramount importance of teamwork in executing a successful space mission. He shared insights from his time on the ISS, where he performed various scientific experiments, including an intriguing study on rice seeds from Kerala. The astronaut recounted the challenges of readjusting to Earth's gravity, including difficulties in simple movements like walking and sitting.

Shukla, who served an 18-day mission on the ISS and became the first Indian to visit the orbital laboratory, emphasized the importance of inspiring the next generation. He conveyed his message: 'The sky is never the limit,' urging young students to pursue dreams of human space exploration, which can benefit both individuals and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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