Sky Is Never the Limit: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Journey Beyond Earth

In an inspiring address at the Government Model High School, astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla detailed his remarkable journey with India's Gaganyaan programme and his transformative experience aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

During his presentation, Shukla underscored the paramount importance of teamwork in executing a successful space mission. He shared insights from his time on the ISS, where he performed various scientific experiments, including an intriguing study on rice seeds from Kerala. The astronaut recounted the challenges of readjusting to Earth's gravity, including difficulties in simple movements like walking and sitting.

Shukla, who served an 18-day mission on the ISS and became the first Indian to visit the orbital laboratory, emphasized the importance of inspiring the next generation. He conveyed his message: 'The sky is never the limit,' urging young students to pursue dreams of human space exploration, which can benefit both individuals and the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)